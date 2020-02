Once a refuge for artists and flower children, Ibiza is now a summer camp for Europe’s idly affluent who, when wearing anything at all, parade around town in trendy, costly duds. A perpetual frenzy of social activity exists on the city and the island, which you’ll either love or loathe. But party is not all Ibiza has to offer. The town’s captivating whitewashed old quarter, known as Dalt Vila, was declared UNESCO World Heritage site in 1999. Walk up its narrow steep alleys to the cathedral and castle. The view of the walled city and the port is fantastic, especially at sunset. The island capital sits on the southeastern coast and is a charming place full of chic boutiques, fancy bars and an enticing marina lined with yachts and high-end cuisine, as well as the world famous super club Pacha. Ibiza offers endless possibilities for all types of travellers. Whether you’re there to dance till dawn, relax on a beach or take in some culture, Ibiza is a wonderful summer holiday destination.