Über die Aktivität It is an elegant catamaran with a unique and stunning design. The boat has been completely remodelled for 2015. We are keen to showcase its teak deck, its pearl grey hull and the elegant and customised sails. We will leave the port of Palma, sailing to a beautiful cove in the south of the Bay, either La Cueva Verde or Illetas (depending on the wind), where you can enjoy a nice swim and a delicious selection of Iberian cold cuts, accompanied by a glass of wine, cava, beer, or soft drink. After that, we sail to Cala Vella or Portals Vells, idyllic beaches with crystal clear waters, where we wil



It is an elegant catamaran with a unique and stunning design. The boat has been completely remodelled for 2015.

We are keen to showcase its teak deck, its pearl grey hull and the elegant and customised sails.



We will leave the port of Palma, sailing to a beautiful cove in the south of the Bay, either La Cueva Verde or Illetas (depending on the wind), where you can enjoy a nice swim and a delicious selection of Iberian cold cuts, accompanied by a glass of wine, cava, beer, or soft drink.



After that, we sail to Cala Vella or Portals Vells, idyllic beaches with crystal clear waters, where we will serve a delicious barbecue prepared on board, meanwhile you are enjoying a relaxing bath in this amazing place. We will sail back to the port, coasting the waters of the Bay.



Meeting/pick-up point: In front of the Auditorium.

Start/opening time: At 9:30am.

End/closing time: At 3pm.

Includes: Included: Iberian cold cuts with 1 drink, barbecue on board, wine and water during the meal, snorkel, kayak and paddlesurf equipment.





Location

Starting point:

Muelle de las golondrinas - 07014 - Palma de Mallorca - ES