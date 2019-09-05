Log-in

Cookie-Politik

Datenschutz-Bestimmungen
Abenteuer Mallorca

Abenteuer Mallorca

Angebot erstellt: Donnerstag, 5. September 2019
Abreise: Samstag, 8. Februar 2020
Beschreibung:

Verbringen Sie ein Wochenende im Wanderparadies Mallorca und erleben Sie eine spannende Zeit bei verschiedenen Trekking-Ausflügen!
Themen: Abenteuer Mallorca
Diese Idee beinhaltet
  • Ziele 1
  • Übernachtungen 7
  • Transporte 1
  • Unterkünfte 1
  • AKTIVITÄTEN 2
Ab

472 €

pro Person (ungefährer Preis)
Bezogen auf 2 erwachsene
Buchen oder Suche ändern Weitere Informationen anfordern

Ihr Tagesablauf

08/02/2020ECONOMY
Bremen
Mallorca
Deutschland
Neuenland / 10:35
Ryanair FR 3782 Ryanair
2h 35min Direktflug
Spanien
13:10 Son Sant Joan, Mallorca
08/02/2020 15/02/2020

Mallorca
Über die Stadt

Die Insel Mallorca gehört zur Inselgruppe der Balearen und liegt in Spanien. Sie ist mit 3680 km² die größte Insel der Balearen und liegt etwa 180 km südöstlich von Barcelona im Mittelmeer. Die Insel zählt zu den beliebtesten Urlaubszielen der Deutschen, was nicht zuletzt auch an dem sehr großen Angebot an Unterkünften liegt. Mallorcas Regionen sind geographisch sehr unterschiedlich. Von Gebirgszügen über Strände und Ebenen sind hier verschiedenste Landschaften zu finden.

Mehr Info

Ur Palacio Avenida (adult-only)

80%
  • Bei 5,4 km vom Zentrum entfernt
  • Carrer del marques de la fontsanta 2, Palma de mallorca 07005
Das Hotel besteht seit über 16 Jahren und befindet sich im Herzen der Stadt in einem beeindruckenden Gebäude, das einst ein berühmtes Kino war. Die hellen Zimmer sind mit modernen, dennoch gemütlichen Möbeln und moderner Technik ausgestattet. Das kli...
Mehr Info

  • DOUBLE STANDARD (1)

  • NUR ZIMMER

  • 7 Übernachtungen

2 Aktivitäten
image

Trekking Adventure

Tag 3 - Tour
Walking and trekking here in Mallorca are one of the most popular sports and is growing every year. Mallorca’s mountains have been made UNESCO world heritage site which shows just how important they are to the islands history. Our Adventure Trekking combines walking, caving and abseiling a twist not seen on the island before.

Walking and trekking here in Mallorca are one of the most popular sports and is growing every year. Mallorca’s mountains have been made UNESCO world heritage site which shows just how important they are to the islands history.

Our Adventure Trekking combines walking, caving and abseiling a twist not seen on the island before. This makes it perfect for families looking to enjoy the mountains but also try something new with an added a sense of adventure.

After a beautiful hike in the mountain landscape, we bring the blood in a rush with abseiling to a dry cave that remains hidden and unattainable for many. Our experienced guide will guide you down and through the cave labyrinth. Mallorcan's background is full of surprises. Gloomy labyrinths are filled with powerful columns, delicate stalactites and forms that seem almost magical.

Duration: 3 hours.
Start/opening time: At 9am.
Languages: German, Spanish, Polish and French.
Min. Age: 10 years. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Others: If you are taking some medications, please take it with you.
A camera you can bring it to, but it should be waterproof.
For safety reasons, we recommend you not to bring jewellery or valuables.
Don´t forget: sun crème, towel, water and some food.
Prerequisites: physically healthy, normal condition.

\nLocation
Starting point:
Carrer Manuela de los Herreros i Sorà, 21 - 07610 - Palma - ES

Guiding options
Guiding type: Guide
Audioguide fee: Not Included\n
Mehr Info
image

Multipack Adventure Outdoor in Majorca

Tag 5 - Multipack Adventure Outdoor in Majorca
This Multipack is ideal for those who want to try several sports in one day. You visit one of the most beautiful places in Europe: The Tramuntana Mountains. This mountains were declared UNESCO World Heritage. Our routes takes us to several hidden spots that are difficult to reach. We get there by hiking, but we will have to climb and even abseil to reach them.

We provide the required equipment and our expert guides will show you the safest way to do the activities. This activity is also suitable for beginners. Our certified guides will show you the safest way to abseil or climb. Please tell us your height, weight and shoe size to prepare your equipment.
Confirmation will be received at time of booking
This tour/activity will have a maximum of 20 travelers
Sie können entweder einen gedruckten oder elektronischen Beleg nutzen.
Mehr Info
15/02/2020ECONOMY
Mallorca
Bremen
Spanien
Son Sant Joan, Mallorca / 07:30
Ryanair FR 3783 Ryanair
2h 40min Direktflug
Deutschland
10:10 Neuenland

Zusammenfassung

Abenteuer Mallorca
Abenteuer Mallorca
Diese Idee beinhaltet
  • Ziele 1
  • Übernachtungen 7
  • Transporte 1
  • Unterkünfte 1
  • AKTIVITÄTEN 2
Ab

472 €

pro Person (ungefährer Preis)
Bezogen auf 2 erwachsene
Buchen oder Suche ändern Weitere Informationen anfordern