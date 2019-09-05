Über die Aktivität Walking and trekking here in Mallorca are one of the most popular sports and is growing every year. Mallorca’s mountains have been made UNESCO world heritage site which shows just how important they are to the islands history. Our Adventure Trekking combines walking, caving and abseiling a twist not seen on the island before.



This makes it perfect for families looking to enjoy the mountains but also try something new with an added a sense of adventure.



Our Adventure Trekking combines walking, caving and abseiling a twist not seen on the island before. This makes it perfect for families looking to enjoy the mountains but also try something new with an added a sense of adventure.



After a beautiful hike in the mountain landscape, we bring the blood in a rush with abseiling to a dry cave that remains hidden and unattainable for many. Our experienced guide will guide you down and through the cave labyrinth. Mallorcan's background is full of surprises. Gloomy labyrinths are filled with powerful columns, delicate stalactites and forms that seem almost magical.



Duration: 3 hours.

Start/opening time: At 9am.

Languages: German, Spanish, Polish and French.

Min. Age: 10 years. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Others: If you are taking some medications, please take it with you.

A camera you can bring it to, but it should be waterproof.

For safety reasons, we recommend you not to bring jewellery or valuables.

Don´t forget: sun crème, towel, water and some food.

Prerequisites: physically healthy, normal condition.





Location

Starting point:

Carrer Manuela de los Herreros i Sorà, 21 - 07610 - Palma - ES



Guiding options

Guiding type: Guide

Audioguide fee: Not Included

