Palma am Wochenende

Angebot erstellt: Mittwoch, 28. August 2019
Abreise: Freitag, 7. Februar 2020
Beschreibung:

Ein Wochenendtrip, bei dem Sie die Stadt Palma de Mallorca kennen lernen, Shoppen gehen und Tapas essen können.
Themen: Gourmet Mallorca
Diese Idee beinhaltet
  • Ziele 1
  • Übernachtungen 2
  • Transporte 1
  • Unterkünfte 1
Ab

157 €

pro Person (ungefährer Preis)
Bezogen auf 2 erwachsene
Ihr Tagesablauf

07/02/2020ECONOMY
Berlin
Palma de Mallorca
Deutschland
Tegel / 21:20
Ryanair FR 218 Ryanair
2h 35min Direktflug
Spanien
23:55 Son Sant Joan, Mallorca
07/02/2020 09/02/2020

Palma de Mallorca
Über die Stadt

Palma de Mallorca is the island's only true city. A city on the island of Mallorca, one of the Balearic Islands off the Spanish east coast. The city has become a destination in its own right, rather than simply a stop-over for package holidaymakers en route to the island's many beach resorts, thanks to its increasingly cosmopolitan atmosphere, its avant-garde galleries and museums, a thriving cultural scene and an ever-growing number of chic boutiques, trendy bars, nightclubs and restaurants. Palma de Mallorca is a wonderful place to visit. It has a rich architectural variety as the city has many different styles all merged with one another. The vestiges of Arabs and Jews, the Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque architecture of its churches, convents and manor homes, in addition to its complete infrastructure of cultural places of interest, make Palma a unique cultural destination. Don't miss the opportunity to walk on the narrow streets, take a good look at the interior yards and raise your head to see the great architecture on the heights of the different buildings where Gaudi and his disciples left their marks. The city's heritage is a faithful reflection of the peoples and cultures that have passed through the island down the ages. As a versatile, cosmopolitan beachfront city, Balearic’s capital of Palma has something for everyone.

Mehr Info

Innside by Melia Palma Bosque Hotel

88%
  • Bei 2,5 km vom Zentrum entfernt
  • Camilo jose cela 5, Mallorca 07014
Mehr Info

  • Zimmer GUEST ROOM (1)

  • NUR ZIMMER

  • 2 Übernachtungen

09/02/2020ECONOMY
Palma de Mallorca
Berlin
Spanien
Son Sant Joan, Mallorca / 18:10
Ryanair FR 217 Ryanair
2h 55min Direktflug
Deutschland
21:05 Tegel
Remarks

Mit dem Button "Individuell gestalten" Kannst du diesen Reisevorschlag nach Belieben ändern.


  • Andere Daten wählen
  • Destinationen hinzufügen / entfernen oder die Reihenfolge der Reiseziele ändern
  • Die Anzahl der Übernachtungen am jeweiligen Reiseziel ändern 
  • Transportmittel, Hotels, Aktivitäten, Veranstaltungen, Mietwagen und/oder Transfers je nach Bedarf und Budget auswählen 


In wenigen Sekunden erstellt das System deine individuelle Reise zum Bestpreis. 


Wir wünschen dir viel Spaß bei der Planung und Buchung deiner Reise bei uns!


