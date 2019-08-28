Palma de Mallorca is the island's only true city. A city on the island of Mallorca, one of the Balearic Islands off the Spanish east coast. The city has become a destination in its own right, rather than simply a stop-over for package holidaymakers en route to the island's many beach resorts, thanks to its increasingly cosmopolitan atmosphere, its avant-garde galleries and museums, a thriving cultural scene and an ever-growing number of chic boutiques, trendy bars, nightclubs and restaurants. Palma de Mallorca is a wonderful place to visit. It has a rich architectural variety as the city has many different styles all merged with one another. The vestiges of Arabs and Jews, the Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque architecture of its churches, convents and manor homes, in addition to its complete infrastructure of cultural places of interest, make Palma a unique cultural destination. Don't miss the opportunity to walk on the narrow streets, take a good look at the interior yards and raise your head to see the great architecture on the heights of the different buildings where Gaudi and his disciples left their marks. The city's heritage is a faithful reflection of the peoples and cultures that have passed through the island down the ages. As a versatile, cosmopolitan beachfront city, Balearic’s capital of Palma has something for everyone.