Alcudia is a town in the north of the island of Mallorca, one of the Balearic Islands off the Spanish east coast. Alcudia has an impressive historic quarter formed by Renaissance and ancestral homes and roman ancient archaeological sites. The old town is surrounded by old medieval walls dating from 14th century and inside you’ll find beautiful picturesque alleys, two medieval gates, some small museums, a nice church and remains of an old roman town, including a roman Amphitheatre from 1st century BC. There are also numerous small cafes and restaurants. Close by there is Port d’Alcudia, a major summer resort with lots of hotels and numerous restaurants around the marina and beautiful white-sand beaches. The port covers a vast bay, a long beach stretches to the resort of Can Picafort. In the background, the marshland area of Albufera is a nature reserve. Cap de Formentor, an amazing place, is also nearby.