Cala Millor is a modern resort situated on the east coast of Majorca. Cala Millor shares a bay with the smaller neighboring area, Cala Bona with the beach stretching for 6 km. The town is one of the largest tourist development on the east coast of the island and is suited for families and couples. Must see attractions include the beach with all the amenities that you would expect for a tourist destination. An ideal place if you don't want too much wild nightlife, although there are several clubs to choose from.